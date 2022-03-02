Alaska Adults With Overweight or Obesity Should Begin Checking for Diabetes at Age 35





The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issues new recommendation to diagnose diabetes early and improve health over a lifetime

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has published a new recommendation for doctors to check for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes at younger ages. The task force recommends doctors screen adults ages 35 to 70 with overweight or obesity for prediabetes and diabetes once every three years.

Ask your healthcare provider to screen for prediabetes

Alaskans 35 and older with overweight or obesity can ask their health care providers about prediabetes screening, typically covered by insurance. The simple screening involves a short questionnaire and blood test. Providers can refer adults with prediabetes to free or low cost diabetes prevention programs, which are offered in-person, over the phone or online in Alaska.

Alaska adults also can visit any Alaska Health Fair office or select in person Health Fairs for a free prediabetes screening and blood test, regardless of insurance status. Offices can be found across Southcentral, Southeast, Tanana Valley and Northern regions of Alaska. Visit www.alaskahealthfair.org to schedule an appointment at the location most convenient to you.

However, Alaskans don’t have to wait until they visit a doctor to learn about their chances for prediabetes. You can take this quiz to find out if you may have prediabetes: www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/ takethetest.

Prediabetes is reversible

You can prevent and reverse prediabetes by adding more physical activity to your days, choosing healthy foods and drinks, and working with a trained coach to make lifestyle changes. The State of Alaska’s Diabetes Prevention Program is making this easier by providing in-person programs in some communities and two free online and telephonic programs available to eligible Alaska adults across the state. The free programs include Omada Health, which is delivered online or on a phone app, and InquisitHealth, which is provided over the phone through phone calls.

Prediabetes is a serious health condition involving blood sugar levels that are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. About one out of every three U.S. adults has prediabetes, but many don’t know it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If not managed, prediabetes can progress to diabetes. Fortunately, prediabetes is reversible. That’s why the task force lowered the screening age for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes from 40 to 35. This means more people will have access to resources, education, and treatment to increase their chances of preventing diabetes by making lifestyle changes earlier.

The task force’s recommendation and related summary are published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association and on the task force website. Find out more about Alaska’s free and low-cost diabetes programs at diabetes.alaska.gov.

Alaska’s Diabetes Prevention and Control Program

Program Contact:

Julie Shasteen , Diabetes Prevention and Control Program Manager

Free and Low-Cost Diabetes Prevention Programs

Additional Information and Resources

