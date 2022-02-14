Alaska Air National Guard Airmen assist stranded Federal Wildlife officer at Beluga Lake





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing assisted a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer Feb. 8 at Beluga Lake about 60 miles west of Anchorage.

The mission opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center (AKRCC).

The officer landed his Beaver aircraft on the frozen lake as a precaution due to the poor weather conditions. After spending the night in the aircraft and with the forecast indicating dropping temperatures and weather conditions continuing to be poor for at least two more nights, the officer called for assistance.

At the request of and under the direction of the AKRCC, Alaska Air National Guardsmen of 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons launched on a 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from JBER.

The HH-60 crew located the uninjured officer, landed the helicopter, and evacuated him to JBER.

For this mission, 210th RQS, 212th RQS and the AKRCC were credited with one save.

