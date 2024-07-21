Alaska Air National Guard partners with National Park Service to rescue plane accident victims at Denali





Alaska Air National Guard members of 176th Wing, in conjunction with the National Park Service and Talkeetna Air Taxi rescued nine plane crash victims July 12, 2024, at the Tokositna Glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve.

According to an NPS news release, K2 Aviation reported to NPS Rangers that one of their DHC-2T Turbo Beavers had lost power while transporting a flightseeing tour and made a forced landing adjacent to the Tokositna Glacier which sits about 36 miles northwest of Talkeetna, K2 reported no injuries.

The Beaver’s pilot made an emergency landing in an area of thick alder bush, and an NPS

A-Star helicopter landed nearby to shuttle the occupants to a flat gravel bar at the base of the glacier.

NPS requested assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, who then requested support from the 176th Wing. The wing search and rescue duty officer launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with 212th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen onboard.

The Pave Hawk went to the site of the accident and picked up five people, a Talkeetna Air Taxi R44 picked up three occupants, and the NPS A-Star transported the last individual. Emergency medical officials met the helicopters in Talkeetna, and they all declined medical treatment.

NPS officials are currently working with an investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board to remove the airplane from the site.

Brooke Merrell, superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve praised all agencies involved in the rescue.

“We are grateful for the swift response and coordination among our rangers, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and Talkeetna Air Taxi,” Merrell said. “The safety of our visitors is our top priority, and we are relieved that everyone involved is safe.”



