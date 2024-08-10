Alaska Air National Guard rescues four distressed paddle boarders near Byers Lake

JOINT Alaska Air National Guard members of 176th Wing rescued four distressed paddle boarders Aug. 6, 2024, near Byers Lake about 110 miles north of Anchorage.

The boarders sent an SOS signal using a newer cellphone with embedded satellite transceiver.

The Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, who then requested help from the 176th Wing’s 210th Rescue Squadron helicopter with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels onboard.

The helicopter crew located the group and inserted the GAs via hoist before they assessed the four individuals. The individuals were cold and wet having accidentally ventured down a creek flowing out of Byer’s Lake and falling into the water.

The helicopter transported the survivors to the Byers Lake Campground where they were released to Alaska State Troopers.

Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Hunter, AKRCC director, emphasized the importance of carrying a two-way satellite communication device when going into the Alaska wilderness.

“It’s important to have some way of calling for help in areas with limited or no cell service,” Hunter said. “The boarders having a means of reaching out to us made for our quick response and a good outcome.”