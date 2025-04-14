Alaska Air National Guard saves 4 during 4 missions





Alaska Air National Guard Airmen of 176th Wing rescued four individuals in four different missions in Southcentral Alaska between April 1 and 4.

The first mission opened in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers April 1 to help an injured snowmachiner at the base of the Nelchina Glacier about 90 miles northeast of Anchorage.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at JBER requested support from the 176th Wing, and the wing search and rescue duty officer launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk with two 212th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen (PJs) on board, and a similar package was used in all four missions.

The Pave Hawk crew located the injured snowmachiner, landed, and the PJs treated them before loaded them into the helicopter for transport to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The second mission opened April 1 in response to a request from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue an injured hiker at Flattop Mountain near South Anchorage.

The Pave Hawk located the hiker and hoisted a PJ to the hiker, medically assessing the hiker before hoisting into the helicopter for transport to Providence.

The next mission opened April 4 in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue an injured snowmachiner near Tangle Lakes near Paxson about 130 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

The 176th Wing SARDO dispatched a 210th RQS Detachment 1 HH-60 with 212th RQS PJs out of Eielson Air Force Base to respond.

The crew located the snowmachiner, landed, and the PJs treated the snowmachiner before loading them into the Pave Hawk for transport to Providence in Anchorage.

The last mission opened April 4 in response to a request for assistance from Coast Guard District 17 to medically evacuate a critically ill patient at Chenega Bay about 50 miles east of Seward.

The crew flew to Chenega Bay, picked up the patient, and transported them to JBER where they were transferred to an ambulance for final transport to an area hospital.

Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Allan Sain, AKRCC director, commended 176th Wing rescue Airmen for the week’s saves.

“210th and 212th showed a lot of adaptability in braving long distances and challenging weather to help their fellow Alaskans throughout the week,” Sain said before offering Alaskans advice. “It’s important to carry a two-way communication device when venturing into the Alaska outdoors because cell coverage is sparse, and time is precious when you need help.”



