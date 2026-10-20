Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue two avalanche victims north of Anchorage











Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel evacuated two avalanche victims near Eklutna Lake, earliedr this month, following a mission request from the Alaska State Troopers to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s rescue squadrons.

A 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter carrying 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels flew to the victims’ reported location about 30 miles northeast of Anchorage.

The HH-60 crew arrived on scene and landed in a nearby clearing. Once on the ground Guardian Angels used their specialized rescue and trauma-care training to deliver life-saving medical treatment to stabilize the victims before loading them for transport to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Combat rescue officers and pararescuemen, known collectively as Guardian Angels, are trained and equipped to conduct search-and-rescue operations in high-risk mountain environments.

“It’s avalanche season in Alaska,” said Graham Predeger of the Chugach National Forrest Avalanche Center. “If folks are getting out and recreating in these risky areas, we recommend they bring a full complement of avalanche rescue gear: an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe. Traveling with a partner is a good idea this time of year as well as letting somebody know where you’re going and when you expect to be back.”

The AKRCC stressed the importance of having a reliable communication plan that includes carrying a personal locator beacon.

While the 176th Wing’s rescue units maintain an alert posture in support of the 11th Air Force and Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide specialized civil SAR capabilities across Alaska when available.