Taylor and Top of the World Highways, McCarthy Road, and Rampart Road Seasonal Maintenance to End

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(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will end regular maintenance on the Taylor and Top of the World Highways, McCarthy Road, and Rampart Road effective October 15. Maintenance operations are expected to resume when crews reopen these routes in May 2027.

Since Alaska DOT&PF does not provide maintenance on these routes during the winter, travel is primarily limited to snowmachines, dog mushers, and other recreational users with specialized equipment. Travel by conventional vehicles is strong discouraged due to the potential for impassable conditions, the lack of emergency services, and limited to no cellular coverage.

Travelers should plan accordingly as these rural routes are subject to accumulating snow, ice, drifting, and potentially hazardous conditions, including washouts and soft spots caused by freeze-thaw cycles.

Travelers should prepare for remote conditions at any time of year by carrying emergency supplies including food and water, first-aid kits, seasonally appropriate clothing, spare tires, and communication devices.

Please watch for remaining maintenance activity in the final days of the season and drive according to conditions.

For the most up-to-date information, real-time road conditions, weather updates, and travel alerts, go to 511.alaska.gov or download the Alaska 511 app.

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