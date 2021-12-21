Alaska Airports to Receive $80.1 Million From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law





First of five rounds, airports to submit projects

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award an estimated $80.1 million to Alaska’s 235 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Alaska airports will receive.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Alaska airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.

The following commercial airports in Alaska are estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

Aniak in Aniak: $1,008,983

in Aniak: $1,008,983 Bethel in Bethel: $1,720,861

in Bethel: $1,720,861 Deadhorse in Deadhorse: $1,053,521

in Deadhorse: $1,053,521 Dillingham in Dillingham: $1,023,010

in Dillingham: $1,023,010 Edward G Pitka Sr. in Galena: $1,007,697

in Galena: $1,007,697 Fairbanks International in Fairbanks: $3,880,340

in Fairbanks: $3,880,340 Gustavus in Gustavus: $1,007,217

in Gustavus: $1,007,217 Haines in Haines: $1,006,493

in Haines: $1,006,493 Homer in Homer: $1,030,066

in Homer: $1,030,066 Juneau International in Juneau: $3,465,548

in Juneau: $3,465,548 Kenai Municipal in Kenai: $1,312,242

in Kenai: $1,312,242 Ketchikan International in Ketchikan: $1,581,762

in Ketchikan: $1,581,762 King Salmon in King Salmon: $1,028,689

in King Salmon: $1,028,689 Klawock in Klawock: $1,008,417

in Klawock: $1,008,417 Kodiak in Kodiak: $1,206,354

in Kodiak: $1,206,354 Lake Hood in Anchorage: $1,011,775

in Anchorage: $1,011,775 Merle K (Mudhole) Smith in Cordova: $1,012,572

in Cordova: $1,012,572 Merrill Field in Anchorage: $1,017,187

in Anchorage: $1,017,187 Nome in Nome: $1,042,205

in Nome: $1,042,205 Petersburg James A Johnson in Petersburg: $1,015,225

in Petersburg: $1,015,225 Ralph Wien Memorial in Kotzebue: $1,044,013

in Kotzebue: $1,044,013 Sitka Rocky Gutierrez in Sitka: $1,263,629

in Sitka: $1,263,629 St Mary’s in St Mary’s: $1,007,298

in St Mary’s: $1,007,298 Ted Stevens Anchorage International in Anchorage: $16,999,042

in Anchorage: $16,999,042 Unalakleet in Unalakleet: $1,010,317

in Unalakleet: $1,010,317 Unalaska in Unalaska: $1,017,658

in Unalaska: $1,017,658 Valdez Pioneer Field in Valdez: $1,006,096

in Valdez: $1,006,096 Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial in Barrow: $1,030,015

in Barrow: $1,030,015 Wrangell in Wrangell: $1,009,581

in Wrangell: $1,009,581 Yakutat in Yakutat: $1,008,305

An additional 205 reliever and general aviation airports across Alaska are also estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For an interactive map and listing of funding for all Alaska airports, visit https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure .

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

# # #



