Alaska Airports to Receive $80.1 Million From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

First of five rounds, airports to submit projects
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award an estimated $80.1 million to Alaska’s 235 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Alaska airports will receive.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
Alaska airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.
The following commercial airports in Alaska are estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:
- Aniak in Aniak: $1,008,983
- Bethel in Bethel: $1,720,861
- Deadhorse in Deadhorse: $1,053,521
- Dillingham in Dillingham: $1,023,010
- Edward G Pitka Sr. in Galena: $1,007,697
- Fairbanks International in Fairbanks: $3,880,340
- Gustavus in Gustavus: $1,007,217
- Haines in Haines: $1,006,493
- Homer in Homer: $1,030,066
- Juneau International in Juneau: $3,465,548
- Kenai Municipal in Kenai: $1,312,242
- Ketchikan International in Ketchikan: $1,581,762
- King Salmon in King Salmon: $1,028,689
- Klawock in Klawock: $1,008,417
- Kodiak in Kodiak: $1,206,354
- Lake Hood in Anchorage: $1,011,775
- Merle K (Mudhole) Smith in Cordova: $1,012,572
- Merrill Field in Anchorage: $1,017,187
- Nome in Nome: $1,042,205
- Petersburg James A Johnson in Petersburg: $1,015,225
- Ralph Wien Memorial in Kotzebue: $1,044,013
- Sitka Rocky Gutierrez in Sitka: $1,263,629
- St Mary’s in St Mary’s: $1,007,298
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International in Anchorage: $16,999,042
- Unalakleet in Unalakleet: $1,010,317
- Unalaska in Unalaska: $1,017,658
- Valdez Pioneer Field in Valdez: $1,006,096
- Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial in Barrow: $1,030,015
- Wrangell in Wrangell: $1,009,581
- Yakutat in Yakutat: $1,008,305
An additional 205 reliever and general aviation airports across Alaska are also estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For an interactive map and listing of funding for all Alaska airports, visit https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.
The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
# # #