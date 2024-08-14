Alaska Army Guard helicopter crew rescues rafter on Goodnews River





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — Alaska Army National Guard aviators with Alpha Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, operating a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter out of Bethel, Alaska, helped rescue an overdue rafter in the vicinity of Goodnews Lake, Aug. 12.

The crew, led by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Kruse, Bethel Army Aviation Operating Facility commander and pilot in command, was notified that the Alaska State Troopers requested assistance through the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to locate a missing rafter on Goodnews River approximately 100 miles southwest of Bethel.

The aircrew transported a paramedic from the Bethel Fire Department on the aircraft during the mission.

“Having the extra set of eyes on the aircraft with us was key to locating the missing individual,” said Kruse. “We don’t have our own medics here in Bethel, so it is important that we have established relationships with the first responders here.”

During the search, the aircrew and paramedic first spotted a dry bag with the individual’s name on it. Later they found the overturned raft and a makeshift camp a few miles away from the first drybag. As they worked their way back up the river, they located the missing rafter walking close to the location of the overturned raft.

Once onboard the aircraft en route to Bethel, the paramedic treated the rafter for mild hypothermia. He was released to the Bethel Fire Department for further treatment.

This mission underscores the necessity of strong relationships and local expertise to ensure effective response in this unforgiving environment, Kruse said.

“In a region as remote and challenging as Western Alaska, having Black Hawk crews stationed in Bethel can be essential,” said Kruse. “Our team is familiar with the weather, the terrain, and complex river systems. This ensures that we can respond quickly and effectively when someone needs our help.”



