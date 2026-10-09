Alaska Army National Guard aviators rescue two stranded boaters north of the Arctic Circle

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The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

The AKARNG accepted the mission and dispatched a Nome-based UH-60L Black Hawk crew with two Nome Volunteer Fire Department emergency medical technicians aboard to the reported location of the stranded party about 75 miles east of Kotzebue.

“Due to the unknown physical condition and ages of the two individuals, we brought along two Nome-based EMTs out of an abundance of caution,” said Capt. Jared Scheler, one of the Black Hawk pilots.

The UH-60 crew spotted the two boaters and their dog who were able to find shelter in a nearby cabin and located a nearby clearing on the tundra to land. The stranded party was picked up and transported to Kotzebue where they were released to the Troopers.

The successful outcome highlights the vital importance of having an emergency communication plan when traveling in Alaska’s remote and rugged terrain.