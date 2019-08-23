Alaska Attorney General Joins Fight against Illegal Robocalls

- Home
(Anchorage, AK) – Attorney General Kevin G. Clarkson Thursday announced that as a result of a bipartisan, public/private coalition of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies, the phone companies have agreed to adopt eight principles to fight illegal robocalls. This agreement will help protect phone users from illegal robocalls and make it easier for attorneys general to investigate and prosecute bad actors.
“Illegal robocalls harass Alaskans every day, and consumer fraud often originates with an illegal robocall,” said Attorney General Clarkson. “It is important for phone companies to both assist law enforcement in identifying the origin of illegal robocalls, and to assist consumers by blocking as many robocalls as possible.”
The principles, available here, address the robocall problem in two main ways: prevention and enforcement.
Phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls by:
Phone companies will assist attorneys’ general anti-robocall enforcement by:
Going forward, phone companies will stay in close communication with the coalition of attorneys general to continue to optimize robocall protections as technology and scammer techniques change.
“The principles offer a comprehensive set of best practices that recognizes that no single action or technology is sufficient to curb the scourge of illegal and unwanted robocalls,” said Professor Henning Schulrinne, a Levi Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Columbia University. “I hope that all parts of the telecommunication industry, both large and small, will commit to rapidly implementing these principles and work with state and federal authorities to make people want to answer their phone again without fear of being defrauded or annoyed.”
The coalition of attorneys general, led by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, includes attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
The coalition of companies includes AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Windstream.
Written by: Alaska Attorney General’s Office on Aug 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News