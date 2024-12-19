Alaska Broadband Grant Program Announced





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development, Alaska Broadband Office (ABO) announced the opening of the Alaska Broadband Grant Program.

The ABO received a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Grant from the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA), of which over $991 million will be made available for broadband infrastructure build out to locations with the most need throughout the state.

The Alaska Broadband Grant program will provide funding to successful applicants proposing projects to bring Internet to locations that are unserved.

“This program will provide much-needed access to highspeed Internet to those with the greatest need. We are grateful to our federal partners and all the public input that has helped shape the grant program.” said Thomas Lochner, ABO Director.

The Alaska Broadband Grant Program portal will be open for 120 days. Award notifications are anticipated to be announced in the fall of 2025.

Additional information and access to the Alaska Broadband Grant Program portal are available on the ABO webpage at https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/abo/.



