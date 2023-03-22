Alaska Bureau of Investigations Opens Homicide Investigation in Klawock-Two Charged with Murder





Upon a report of an assault in progress in the community of Klawock on Tuesday morning, troopers and EMS immediately responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found an 80-year-old man dead in the residence.

Lincoln Peratrovich was declared deceased at the scene and an investigation into the deadly assault was opened.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation also responded to Klawock and classified their investigation as one of homicide. The ABI was assisted in their investigation by the Village Public Safety Officers in the community and troopers from Craig and Ketchikan.

Investigators detained two adults in the investigation. The investigation determined that 22-year-old Moses Blanchard and 21-year-old Blaise Dilts had assaulted the victim in his home. They have been charged with Murder II, Manslaughter, and Burglary I. They were remanded to the Craig Jail pending arraignment.

Peratrovich’s next of kin were notified of his death.

The victim’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Troopers say that the investigation is continuing.



