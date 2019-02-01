Alaska Congressional Delegation Applauds Presidential Declaration for Earthquake Recovery

Delegation Thanks Administration for Supporting Alaskans in Time of Need
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young, all R-Alaska, today thanked President Donald Trump for approving a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Alaska’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred on November 30, 2018, causing widespread damage to infrastructure such as major highways, roads, and bridges, as well as schools, homes, and businesses.
This declaration provides federal financial assistance for the State of Alaska to address the earthquake damage, as well as impacts caused by the nearly 8,000 subsequent aftershocks through FEMA Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs.
The disaster declaration also opens up the availability of property damage and economic injury disaster loans to families and small businesses through the Small Business Administration.
“We greatly appreciate the Trump Administration’s swift attention to Governor Dunleavy’s request for a major disaster declaration following Alaska’s recent 7.0 magnitude earthquake which caused widespread destruction and severe damage,” said the Alaska Congressional Delegation. “Alaskans are resilient, evident in the initial response to the earthquake. But sometimes we need help, especially given a natural disaster of this scale. This federal assistance will do much to help Alaskans rebuild and repair the damage. We’re also grateful to our colleagues who have shown support here in Congress, and to the many people across the country who reached out, offering help to Alaskans who were impacted.”
Background: On January 4, the Delegation wrote a letter to President Trump to act promptly and approve Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy’s (R-AK) request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.