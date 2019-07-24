Alaska Congressional Delegation Commends USDA Purchase of Alaska Pollock Products for Food Nutrition Assistance Programs

- Home
WASHINGTON D.C.— U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young, (all R-Alaska), today commended the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approval of a Section 32 purchase of up to $41 million of surplus Alaska Pollock Products. USDA’s purchase of Alaska Pollock will be distributed to various food nutrition assistance programs, including charitable organizations.
“With a wide range of health benefits and its popularity among consumers, Alaska Pollock is one of the most valuable fisheries in the nation. These products are an important component of Alaska’s seafood industry, adding significant value to our economic prosperity,” said the Congressional Delegation. “We’re encouraged to know that the USDA, under the leadership of Secretary Perdue, has approved this purchase of Alaska Pollock, which will provide a healthy protein source for American households in need and support the livelihoods of fishermen and coastal communities across our state who are feeling the negative impacts of Chinese tariffs on our seafood products. This is truly a win-win.”
Note: This purchase is not associated with the funding to provide relief for farmers and producers which have been negatively affected by unfair trade activities.
