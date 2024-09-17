



Alaska Congressional Delegation Lauds Continued Investment in Alaska Ferries

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (D-AK) Friday announced the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) substantial award of $177 million in federal grants for the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS). This award was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and aims to bolster operations and capital projects to improve essential ferry service for Alaska.

“Today’s announcement is yet more good news for Alaskans as we continue to receive significant federal investment for our marine highway system,” Senator Murkowski said. “My top priority when negotiating the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was federal support to revitalize and restore our beloved Blue Canoes. Growing up using the ferry system in Southeast, I know how integral AMHS is for Alaskans in our coastal communities as well as throughout the state. Our coastal communities deserve to be connected year-round with consistent and reliable service. I thank the FTA for recognizing this critical need and urge the State to maximize these investments, so this vital transportation system can reach its full potential.”

“The vast majority of our communities have no connection to the road system, which makes the Alaska Marine Highway System as essential in parts of our state as roads and bridges are in most of the country,” said. Sen. Sullivan. “The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law that the Alaska congressional delegation helped write is delivering another $177 million to bolster the reliability and safety of this vital system that thousands of Alaskans rely upon. I want to again commend Senator Murkowski for her success in prioritizing Alaska’s ferry system in that important legislation. This announcement is in addition to a January 2023 award of more than $285 million allocated by the same program. Through my seats on the Commerce and EPW Committees, I will continue to fight for significant investments in Alaska’s maritime infrastructure and vessels, and ensure that the federal government fulfills its responsibility to support the transportation needs of our great state.”

“Today is a great day for Alaska’s Marine Highway System, which is the backbone for many coastal Alaskans’ way of life,” said Representative Peltola. “This grant award is an immense step in the right direction toward improving Alaska’s transportation system and helping to foster strong, resilient, and healthy communities.”

The three awards, under the FTA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, include $106.4 million for the replacement of the M/V Tustumena, $66 million to support sustainable operations for rural communities, and $5 million for the deployment of systemwide WiFi.

To date, Senator Murkowski and the congressional delegation have secured over $700 million for the Alaska Marine Highway System through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This marine highway system is a key part of Alaska’s transportation system, families and communities enabling commerce and helping our military.



