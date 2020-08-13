Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary August 12

DHSS today announced 68 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one death. 62 are residents in 11 communities: Anchorage (40), Fairbanks (6), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (6), Juneau (2), Sterling (2), and one each Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Metlakatla, Prince of Wales-Hyder Borough, Sitka, Wasilla and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Six new nonresidents were also identified in:
Two resident cases from Anchorage that were created in error have been removed. One nonresident case originally attributed to Bristol Bay Census Area has been corrected to Haines Borough. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,881 and the total number of nonresident cases to 774.
Of the 62 Alaska residents, 27 are male and 35 are female. Eight are under the age of 10; 10 are aged 10-19; 12 are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; eight are aged 50-59; seven are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 164 hospitalizations and 27 deaths with three new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female Fairbanks resident in her 70s with underlying conditions. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and family members.
There are currently 31 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional eight patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,180.
A total of 292,582 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.54%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 11 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.