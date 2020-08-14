Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary August 13th

DHSS today announced 95 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 82 are residents in 22 communities: Anchorage (27), Fairbanks (12), Juneau (6), Wasilla (6), Nome (5), Kodiak (4), North Pole (3), Eagle River (2), Kenai (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), and one each Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Chugiak, Ketchikan, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, North Slope Borough, Palmer, Petersburg, Soldotna, Sterling, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
13 new nonresidents were also identified in:
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 3,963 and the total number of nonresident cases is 787.
Of the 82 Alaska residents, 50 are male and 32 are female. Seven are under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; 13 are aged 30-39; 17 are aged 40-49; 11 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69 and four are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 166 hospitalizations and 27 deaths with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional seven patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 46 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,181.
A total of 294,053 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.73%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 12 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.