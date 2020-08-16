Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: August 16

DHSS today announced 106 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 103 are residents in 21 communities: Anchorage (51), Fairbanks (9), Wasilla (6), Juneau (5), Soldotna (5), Kenai (4), Sterling (3), Bethel (2), Dillingham (2), Homer (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area(2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2), Utqiaġvik (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Chugiak, Cordova, Eagle River, Kodiak, Kotzebue, North Pole, Palmer.
Three new nonresidents were also identified in:
Sitka: 2 seafood industry, 1 under investigation
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 4,259 and the total number of nonresident cases to 801.
Of the 103 Alaska residents, 51 are male and 52 are female. Ten are under the age of 10; seven are aged 10-19; 25 are aged 20-29; 20 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; 14 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69; six are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 174 hospitalizations and 28 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 4 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 42 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,237 (residents only).
A total of 301,515 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.83%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 15 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.