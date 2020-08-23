Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: August 22, 2020

DHSS today announced one new death and 92 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 90 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (39), Fairbanks (11), Wasilla (10), Kenai (5), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Eagle River (3), Soldotna (3), Juneau (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), Ketchikan (2), Palmer (2) and one each in Bethel, Big Lake, Homer, Kotzebue, North Pole, Utqiaġvik and Wrangell.
Two nonresident cases were reported in:
One resident case has been removed from the dashboard bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 4,677 and the total number of nonresident cases to 817.
Of the 90 Alaska residents, 43 are male and 47 are female. Three are under the age of 10; 11 are aged 10-19; 23 are aged 20-29; 16 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 11 are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 194 hospitalizations and 31 deaths with three new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a male resident of the Bethel Census Area in his 50s with underlying conditions. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and family.
There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 46 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,501 (Alaska residents).
A cumulative total of 326,287 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.86%.
Note: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 21 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov