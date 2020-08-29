Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: August 28, 2020

DHSS today announced 121 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 118 are residents in: Anchorage (76), Fairbanks (16), Bethel (3), Juneau (3), Wasilla (3), Eagle River (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Nome Census Area (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Cordova, Ketchikan, Nome, North Pole, Sitka, Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon census areas and one in a location under investigation.
Three nonresident cases were reported in:
Two resident cases have been corrected to nonresident cases and one resident case has been added from August 26 bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases is 5,092 and the total number of nonresident cases is 831. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 118 Alaska residents, 71 are male, 38 are female and nine are under investigation. Five are under the age of 10; 12 are aged 10-19; 23 are aged 20-29; 11 are aged 30-39; 14 are aged 40-49; 26 are aged 50-59; 21 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 213 hospitalizations and 37 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 35 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 37 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,993.
A total of 339,538 tests have been conducted, with 7,300 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.22%.
Fairbanks Pioneer Home update
The Fairbanks Pioneer Home has seen five total cases over the course of this pandemic to date: four staff and one resident. One staff member in June tested positive and has since been cleared to come back to work. Two staff members on August 15 and one staff member on August 20 tested positive for COVID-19 during regular staff testing. At this time, one has been cleared by Public Health to return to work and two remain off work and in isolation. The one resident who tested positive is from the same neighborhood as two staff members and is isolating in the home. There are no symptomatic residents at this time. Testing and monitoring all residents and staff continues at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. All residents and staff have been tested and will continue to be tested at least weekly until two weeks past the last positive. There are 87 residents at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home with 74 staff and 27 Nana Management Services contract employees.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 27 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov
