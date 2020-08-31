Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: August 30, 2020

DHSS today announced 50 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 44 are residents in 16 communities: Fairbanks (12), Anchorage (8), Juneau (3), North Pole (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Kenai (2), Ketchikan (2), Nome Census Area (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Utqiaġvik (2) and one each in North Slope Borough, Homer, Kotzebue, Nome, Palmer and Wasilla.
Six nonresident cases were reported in:
One nonresident case from August 10 was also added to the dashboard today bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 5,226 and the total number of nonresident cases to 860. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 44 Alaska residents, 26 are male and 18 are female. Three are aged 10-19; 17 are aged 20-29; 12 are aged 30-39; three are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; one is aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 215 hospitalizations and 37 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,039.
A total of 346,839 tests have been conducted, with 8,566 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.87%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 29 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov