Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary August 3rd

DHSS today announced 80 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 61 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (40), Fairbanks (4), Juneau (3), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Wrangell and Valdez.
19 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5 seafood industry in Seward
Kodiak Island Borough: 7 seafood industry in Kodiak
City and Borough of Juneau: 1 seafood industry in Juneau
Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula combined boroughs: 3 in the seafood industry
Location still under investigation: 1 other industry and 2 North Slope oil
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,341 and the total number of nonresident cases to 723.
Of the 61 Alaska residents, 30 are male and 31 are female. Two are under the age of 10; five are aged 10-19; 22 are aged 20-29; 10 are aged 30-39; 15 are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; one is aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 135 hospitalizations and 25 deaths with one new hospitalization and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 70s.
There are currently 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional 10 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 946.
A total of 245,807 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.27%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 3 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.