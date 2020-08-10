Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary August 9th

DHSS Sunday announced 100 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 98 are residents in 19 communities: Anchorage (55), Wasilla (8), Fairbanks (7), Juneau (4), Soldotna (4), Willow (3), Chugiak (2), Douglas (2), Eagle River (2), Palmer (2), and one each in Big Lake, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Delta Junction, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, North Pole, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Two new nonresidents were also identified in:
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 under investigation in Fairbanks
Location under investigation: 1 under investigation
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 3,711 and the total number of nonresident cases is 762.
Of the 98 Alaska residents, 51 are male and 47 are female. Two are under the age of 10; eight are aged 10-19; 26 are aged 20-29; 19 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 11 are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; seven are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 152 hospitalizations and 26 deaths with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported Saturday.
There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional nine patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,091.
A total of 277,919 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven daysÂ is 2.56%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 8 that posted at noon Sunday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.