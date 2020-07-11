Alaska Covid-19 CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Friday, July 10, 2020

DHSS today announced 55 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 51 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (21), Fairbanks (14), Homer (2), City of Kenai (3), North Pole (2), Wasilla (2), and one each in Eagle River, Juneau, Nome, Nome Census Area, Palmer, Seward and Willow. The total number of Alaska cases is now 1,323.
Four new nonresidents were also identified in:
The total number of nonresident cases is now 258. Three previously identified cases had corrections made to dates which resulted in three additional nonresident cases.
Of the 51 Alaska residents, 29 are male and 22 are female. Two are under the age of 10; eight are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; eight are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and three are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 80 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 588 with 17 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 141,931 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.46%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 9 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
