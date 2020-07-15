Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 14th

on Jul 14, 2020.

 

DHSS today announced 54 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 40 are residents in nine communities: Anchorage (18), Wasilla (6), Fairbanks (5), Soldotna (5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2), Juneau (1), Palmer (1), Sterling (1) and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 1,579.

14 new nonresidents were also identified in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage (7 in Anchorage): 1 tourism, 6 seafood industry
  • Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs: 1 seafood industry, 1 unknown industry
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1 unknown industry
  • Petersburg Borough: 1 unknown industry in Petersburg
  • Unknown location: 1 tourism, 2 unknown industry

This bring the total number of nonresident cases to 320.

Of the 40 Alaska residents, 17 are male and 23 are female. One is under the age of 10; five are aged 10-19; 14 are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.

There have been a total of 92 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. See the new “Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Hospitalization Date” chart on the data dashboard for a timeline that shows when people were hospitalized.

Recovered cases now total 642 with 22 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 149,473 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.72%.

This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 13 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.

To view more data visit: coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com