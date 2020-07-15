Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 14th

DHSS today announced 54 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 40 are residents in nine communities: Anchorage (18), Wasilla (6), Fairbanks (5), Soldotna (5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2), Juneau (1), Palmer (1), Sterling (1) and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 1,579.
14 new nonresidents were also identified in:
This bring the total number of nonresident cases to 320.
Of the 40 Alaska residents, 17 are male and 23 are female. One is under the age of 10; five are aged 10-19; 14 are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 92 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. See the new “Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Hospitalization Date” chart on the data dashboard for a timeline that shows when people were hospitalized.
Recovered cases now total 642 with 22 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 149,473 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.72%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 13 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.