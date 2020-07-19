Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 18th

DHSS announced 78 new people with COVID-19 and one new death in Alaska. 62 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (31), Fairbanks (9), Soldotna (4), Wasilla (4), Juneau (2), Palmer (2), Seward (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2) and one each in Chugiak, Eagle River, Ketchikan, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kenai Peninsula Borough South and UtqiaÄ¡vik. The total number of Alaska cases is 1,795.
16 new nonresidents were also identified in:
The total number of nonresident cases is 364.
Of the 62 Alaska residents, 32 are male and 30 are female. Five are under the age of 10; six are aged 10-19; 12 are aged 20-29; 17 are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69 and four are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 99 hospitalizations and 18 deaths with one new hospitalization and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female Anchorage resident in her 50s with pre-existing conditions.
Recovered cases now total 708 with 11 new recovered cases recorded Friday. A total of 168,363 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.59%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 17 that posted at noon Saturday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.