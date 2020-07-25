Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 24th

DHSS Friday announced 65 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 59 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (33), Seward (6), Fairbanks (5), Ketchikan (4), Juneau (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Cordova, Kenai, Nome Census Area, North Pole, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Wasilla, the Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon boroughs combined and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Six new nonresidents were also identified in:
One previously identified resident cases was corrected to nonresident cases and one duplicate resident has been removed bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,249 and the total number of nonresident cases to 499.
Of the 59 Alaska residents, 33 are male and 26 are female. Two are under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 10 are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; six are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 111 hospitalizations and 19 deaths with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported Thursday. There are currently 27 patients diagnosed with COVID who are hospitalized and an additional 10 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 37 current COVID-related hospitalizations.
COVID patients no longer requiring isolation (recovered cases) now total 781 with 28 newly released cases recorded Thursday. A total of 200,572 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.38%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 23 that posted at noon Friday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.