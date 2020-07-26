Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 25th

DHSS today announced 115 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 88 are residents in 21 communities: Anchorage (48), Wasilla (6), Fairbanks (5), Palmer (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Soldotna (3) Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Cordova (2), Seward (2) and one each in Eagle River, Ester, Haines, Juneau, Kenai, Kenai Peninsula Borough (North), Kotzebue, North Pole, Sterling, Valdez (actual residence is Kenai; will be updated in a future case count), Unalaska and the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
27 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Kenai Peninsula: 22 seafood industry (Seward); 1 other (Kenai)
Unknown Region: 2 seafood industry; 1 tourism; 1 unknown (under investigation)
One additional resident case was added from 7/22 and two additional nonresident cases were added from 7/22 and 7/23 bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,338 and the total number of nonresident cases to 530.
Of the 88 Alaska residents, 40 are male and 48 are female. Five are under the age of 10; 14 are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; 11 are aged 40-49; 11 are aged 50-59; 11 are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 115 hospitalizations and 20 deaths with four new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Fairbanks resident in his 70s with preexisting conditions. There are currently 30 patients diagnosed with COVID who are hospitalized and an additional eight patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations.
COVID patients no longer requiring isolation (recovered cases) now total 815. A total of 205,066 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.12%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 24 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.
To view more data visit: coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com