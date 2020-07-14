Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary, Monday, July 13

DHSS today announced 71 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 60 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (28), Fairbanks (11), Wasilla (4), Chugiak (3), Eagle River (2), Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs (2), and one each in Bethel, Bethel Census Area, Girdwood, City of Kenai, Kodiak, NW Arctic Borough, Palmer, Seward, Soldotna and Utqiagvik. This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 1,539.
11 new nonresidents were also identified in:
This bring the total number of nonresident cases to 306.
Of the 60 Alaska residents, 29 are male and 31 are female. Five are under the age of 10; eight are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; one is aged 60-69 and two are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 87 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 620 with five new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 146,590 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.89%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 12 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - The leader of one of the largest teachers' unions in the U.S. accused President Donald Trump over the weekend...
Read previous article:
Trump Accused of Suppressing CDC Warning That Full School Reopenings Pose ‘Highest Risk’ of Covid-19 Spread
The leader of one of the largest teachers' unions in the U.S. accused President Donald Trump over the weekend...