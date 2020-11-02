Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 1, 2020

DHSS today announced one death and 349 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 347 are residents in: Anchorage (140), Wasilla (48), Fairbanks (30), Palmer (13), Eagle River (12), Kenai (11), Chevak (10), Juneau (10), Soldotna (10), Bethel (7), North Pole (5), Sterling (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (5), Chugiak (4), Ketchikan (4), Kodiak (4), Willow (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Big Lake (2), Delta Junction (2), Homer (2), one each in Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Mat-Su Borough, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, Sutton-Alpine, Tok, Unalaska, Valdez and two locations under investigation.
Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday, both with locations and purpose under investigation.
One resident case was added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 15,622 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,083.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 44.8 cases per 100,000. One region on the Alert Level Map is currently not displaying the alert level, however data is still available when clicking on it. The problem should be resolved by early next week; in the meantime, alert level rates can also be found for each region in this table under the ‘case_rate_14’ column.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Low (<5 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 347 Alaska residents, 188 are male and 159 are female. 21 are under the age of 10; 35 are aged 10-19; 72 are aged 20-29; 54 are aged 30-39; 61 are aged 40-49; 56 are aged 50-59; 32 are aged 60-69; nine are aged 70-79 and seven are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 441 hospitalizations and 83 deaths, with no new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a female Fairbanks resident in her 90s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,457.
There are currently 80 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 18 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 98 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.30%.
TESTING – A total of 604,207 tests have been conducted, with 16,848 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.3%. Due to a temporary glitch in the system, no test data is being reported for 10/31. However, the problem has been identified and the team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov