Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 13, 2020

DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 589 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 584 are residents in: Anchorage (242), Wasilla (50), Fairbanks (44), Soldotna (39), Palmer (28), Kenai (24), Juneau (22), Eagle River (19), North Pole (18), Delta Junction (10), Bethel (8), Homer (8), Sitka (8), Utqiaġvik (8), Seward (7), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs (4), Kodiak (4), SE Fairbanks Census Area (4), Sterling (4), Bethel Census Area (3), Nome (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (3), Big Lake (2), Chugiak (2), Dillingham (2) and one each in Anchor Point, Douglas, Girdwood, Kotzebue, Mat-Su Borough, Nikiski, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, NW Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Willow.
Five new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Three resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 21,275 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,130.
We also have our first nonresident death that occurred while they were in Alaska. This will be noted on the dashboard next week, specifically under the nonresident tab.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 62.37 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are now in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 584 Alaska residents, 285 are male, 295 are female and four are unknown. 45 are under the age of 10; 67 are aged 10-19; 130 are aged 20-29; 120 are aged 30-39; 81 are aged 40-49; 63 are aged 50-59; 48 are aged 60-69; 20 are aged 70-79 and 10 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 529 hospitalizations and 97 deaths, with nine new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a male resident of Anchorage in his 30s. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,512.
There are currently 115 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 128 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.6%.
TESTING – A total of 852,037 tests have been conducted, with 24,374 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.24%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 12 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.