Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 14, 2020

DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 745 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 736 are residents in: Anchorage (433), Fairbanks (63), Eagle River (44), Wasilla (31), Bethel (19), Juneau (15), Soldotna (14), North Pole (13), Chugiak (12), Ketchikan (11), Delta Junction (9), Homer (9), Kenai (7), Bethel Census Area (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (5), Palmer (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Fairbanks North Slope Borough (4), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (3), Fritz Creek (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Nikiski (2), Seward (2), Sterling (2), Yakutat & Hoonah-Angoon (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Cordova, Denali Borough, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Nome, Petersburg, Sitka , Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, and two in unknown communities still under investigation.
Nine new nonresident cases were identified yesterday. The locations and purposes are under investigation.
Three resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 22,014 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,139
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 65.16 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are now in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 736 Alaska residents, 368 are male, 363 are female and five are unknown. 41 are under the age of 10; 94 are aged 10-19; 136 are aged 20-29; 121 are aged 30-39; 110 are aged 40-49; 109 are aged 50-59; 84 are aged 60-69; 25 are aged 70-79 and 16 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 538 hospitalizations and 98 deaths, with nine new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a male resident of Anchorage in his 60s. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,513.
There are currently 106 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 19 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 125 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eleven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.6%.
TESTING – A total of 862,264 tests have been conducted, with 25,782 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.94%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 13 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.