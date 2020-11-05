Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 4, 2020

DHSS today announced 413 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 405 are residents in: Anchorage (157), Wasilla (66), Fairbanks (39), Kenai (17), Soldotna (16), Juneau (14), North Pole (13), Palmer (9), Bethel Census Area (12), Bethel (8), Big Lake (7), Eagle River (7), Kodiak (6), Sitka (5), NW Arctic Borough (3), Sterling (3), Homer (2), Kotzebue (2), Nikiski (2), Nome Census Area (2), Seward (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chevak, Chugiak, Delta Junction, Denali Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Ketchikan, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Utqiaġvik, Willow, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Eight new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
One resident case was subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 16,764 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,096.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 49.08 cases per 100,000.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 405 Alaska residents, 233 are male and 172 are female. 25 are under the age of 10; 39 are aged 10-19; 65 are aged 20-29; 70 are aged 30-39; 73 are aged 40-49; 53 are aged 50-59; 51 are aged 60-69; 21 are aged 70-79 and eight are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 455 hospitalizations and 84 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,475.
There are currently 86 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 95 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.3%.
TESTING – A total of 627,758 tests have been conducted, with 19,119 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.12%.
TEXT NOTIFICATIONS – DHSS is upgrading its subscription to GovDelivery. During this transition, there may be a disruption in service for text notifications. These notifications will continue to be received by email and can be accessed online.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 3 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov
