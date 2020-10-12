Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 11, 2020

DHSS today announced 249 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 248 are residents in: Anchorage (110), Fairbanks (29), Eagle River (17), Palmer (13), Bethel (11), Juneau (9), North Pole (7), Kotzebue (6), Northwest Arctic Borough (6), Wasilla (5), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5), Chugiak (4), Seward (4), Soldotna (4), Kenai (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Cordova (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Douglas, Houston, Homer, Sterling and Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
One new nonresident case was identified in Anchorage in an airline pilot.
Seven additional resident cases and two nonresident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 9,686 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,000.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000 population, is high at 20.57 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Low (<5 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 248 Alaska residents, 119 are male and 129 are female. Sixteen are under the age of 10; 32 are aged 10-19; 53 are aged 20-29; 42 are aged 30-39; 35 are aged 40-49; 34 are aged 50-59; 23 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and eight are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 323 hospitalizations and 60 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 5,164.
There are currently 42 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 16 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 58 current COVID-related hospitalizations.* Seven of these patients are on ventilators.
TESTING – A total of 502,997 tests have been conducted, with 11,470 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.56%.
Important notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel will continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub. Daily case counts in the near future seem likely to remain at this level or higher.
*Please note that our dashboard is currently showing incorrect hospitalization numbers but will be corrected soon. For current hospitalization numbers, please refer to table 6 in the Data Summary Tables.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 10 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.