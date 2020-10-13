Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 12, 2020

DHSS today announced 197 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 191 are residents in: Anchorage (98), Fairbanks (42), Eagle River (8), Kotzebue (6), Palmer (6), Utqiaġvik (6), North Pole (5), Wasilla (4), Bethel Census Area (3), Juneau (3), Chugiak (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2) and one each in Chevak, Cordova, Kenai, Nome, Northwest Arctic Borough and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Six new nonresident cases, with purposes still under investigation, were identified in Anchorage (2), Haines (1) and three locations still under investigation.
One additional nonresident case has been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 9,877 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,007.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000 population, is high at 21.41 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Low (<5 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 191 Alaska residents, 101 are male, 89 are female and one is unknown. Seventeen are under the age of 10; 15 are aged 10-19; 36 are aged 20-29; 36 are aged 30-39; 33 are aged 40-49; 24 are aged 50-59; 22 are aged 60-69; seven are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 327 hospitalizations and 60 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 5,177.
There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 16 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 52 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators.
TESTING – A total of 505,927 tests have been conducted, with 13,139 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.6%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts in the near future seem likely to remain at this level or higher.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 11 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.