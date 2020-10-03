Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 2, 2020

DHSS today announced 132 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 130 are residents in 23 communities with one additional case under investigation: Anchorage (56), Fairbanks (29), Utqiaġvik (5), Eagle River (4), Wasilla (4), Kotzebue (3), Nome Census Area (3), North Pole (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Juneau (2), Kenai (2), Kodiak (2), Nikiski (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Bethel, Chugiak, Craig, Denali Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Palmer, Petersburg, and Sterling.
Two new nonresident cases were reported in:
Four resident cases have been removed from the data dashboard through data verification procedures. Two nonresident cases were added to the data dashboard through data verification. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 8,074 and the total number of nonresident cases to 966. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 130 Alaska residents, 57 are male and 73 are female. Nine are under the age of 10; 15 are aged 10-19; 35 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 15 are aged 50-59; 12 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 298 hospitalizations and 57 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 4,488.
There are currently 29 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 12 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 469,290 tests have been conducted, with 19,104 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.38%.
Fairbanks Youth Facility cases
Three staff and one youth tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of four cases identified at Fairbanks Youth Facility (FYF). The youth who tested positive for COVID-19 is not experiencing symptoms and is being isolated from other youth and staff. All other youth in the facility were tested and received negative results. Close contacts to the staff positive cases have been tested with no additional positives. An additional FYF staff member is quarantining at home. All newly admitted residents to FYF are tested upon admission, placed on quarantine for 14 days and given another test prior to the end of the their time in quarantine. Visitation is suspended at the facility.
Video update from Dr. Zink
Dr. Zink is providing a periodic COVID-19 case update by video this week. Watch the video at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLofibIJ1Nr4V60XxD25dsr2MGsTp79ZXv
Alaska’s cases and our % positivity continue to climb but we have tools to make a difference and stop the spread. Let’s get our cases down before winter. We’re in this together, and we can do this!
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 1 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.
