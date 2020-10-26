Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 26, 2020

DHSS today announced 348 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 347 are residents in: Anchorage (143), Wasilla (59), Fairbanks (22), Palmer (19), Kenai (13), North Pole (13), Soldotna (13), Eagle River (10), Fairbanks North Star Borough (10), Chevak (9), Juneau (8), Sterling (5), Homer (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Chugiak (2), Delta Junction (2), Dillingham Census Area (2) and one each on Anchor Point, Big Lake, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Petersburg, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward, Utqiaġvik, Valdez and Willow.
One new nonresident case was identified yesterday in Anchorage with the purpose under investigation.
One resident case was added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 13,360 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,053.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 33.27 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Low (<5 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 347 Alaska residents, 163 are male and 184 are female. 24 are under the age of 10; 44 are aged 10-19; 52 are aged 20-29; 65 are aged 30-39; 61 are aged 40-49; 41 are aged 50-59; 40 are aged 60-69; 10 are aged 70-79 and 10 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 391 hospitalizations and 68 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,302.
There are currently 50 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 0 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 50 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators.
TESTING – A total of 570,844 tests have been conducted, with 17,427 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.85%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel will continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts in the near future seem likely to remain at this level or higher.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 25 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.
