Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 3, 2020

DHSS today announced one new death and 133 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 131 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (68), Fairbanks (20), Wasilla (9), North Pole (8), Eagle River (5), Palmer (5), Utqiaġvik (4), Chugiak (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Juneau (2), and one each in Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined, Cordova, Delta Junction, Kenai and Sitka.
Two new nonresident cases were reported in:
Twelve resident cases and two nonresident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 8,217 and the total number of nonresident cases to 970. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 131 Alaska residents, 63 are male and 68 are female. Ten are under the age of 10; nine are aged 10-19; 32 are aged 20-29; 26 are aged 30-39; 14 are aged 40-49; 16 are aged 50-59; 17 are aged 60-69; six are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 300 hospitalizations and 58 deaths, with one new new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female Juneau resident in her 60s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 4,626.
There are currently 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 11 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 473,256 tests have been conducted, with 18,517 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.74%.
Video update from Dr. Zink
Dr. Zink is providing a periodic COVID-19 case update by video this week. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/CKRh72GwSw8.
Alaska’s cases and our % positivity continue to climb but we have tools to make a difference and stop the spread. Let’s get our cases down before winter. We’re in this together, and we can do this!
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 1 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.