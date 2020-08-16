Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary, Saturday, August 15

DHSS today announced 87 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 86 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (35), Fairbanks (17), Bethel (6), Juneau (6), Wasilla (6), Sitka (2), Soldotna (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Big Lake, Delta Junction, Douglas, Eagle River, Homer, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, Ketchikan, North Pole, Prince of Wales-Hyder Borough and Utqiaġvik.
One new nonresident was also identified in:
Two new resident cases were removed and one was moved to the nonresident cases. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 4,156 and the total number of nonresident cases to 798.
Of the 86 Alaska residents, 43 are male and 43 are female. Four are under the age of 10; 10 are aged 10-19; 32 are aged 20-29; 17 are aged 30-39; seven are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 173 hospitalizations and 28 deaths with five new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male from Anchorage in his 80s with underlying conditions. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 36 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,204 (residents only).
A total of 296,677 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.83%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 14 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.
