Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 1, 2020

DHSS today announced two new deaths and 36 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 35 are residents in five communities: Anchorage (17), Fairbanks (4), Palmer (3), Juneau (2) and one each in North Kenai Peninsula, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Borough, Soldotna, Wasilla, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, Denali Borough, and Unknown
One nonresident cases was reported in:
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 5,298 and the total number of nonresident cases to 862. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 35 Alaska residents, 15 are male and 20 are female. Three are aged 10-19; nine are aged 20-29; nine are aged 30-39; three are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and three are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 220 hospitalizations and 39 deaths with one new hospitalization and two new deaths reported yesterday. The two people who died both lived in Anchorage; one was a male in his 70s and the other was a female in her 80s. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.
There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,051.
A total of 374,255 tests have been conducted, with 14,980 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.8%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 31 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov