Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 11, 2020

DHSS today announced one death and 97 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 89 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (35), Fairbanks (27), North Pole (5), Wasilla (5), Juneau (4), Palmer (4), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each for Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Douglas, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kusilvak Census Area, Nome Census Area, Delta Junction, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Eight nonresident cases were reported in:
Four resident cases and eight nonresident seafood cases from July and August were identified through data verification procedures and added to the dashboard. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,113 and the total number of nonresident cases to 911. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 89 Alaska residents, 47 are male and 42 are female. Six are under the age of 10; nine are aged 10-19; 30 are aged 20-29; 22 are aged 30-39; 11 are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; three are aged 60-69 and three are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 244 hospitalizations and 43 deaths with one new hospitalization and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was an Anchorage female resident in her 40s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
There are currently 40 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,152.
A total of 394,586 tests have been conducted, with 4,440 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.82%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 10 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov