Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 15, 2020

DHSS today announced 43 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 42 are residents in nine communities : Anchorage (22), Bethel Census Area (5), Fairbanks (5), Wasilla (4), Kusilvak Census Area (2) and one each in Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined, Douglas, Kodiak and Utqiaġvik.
One nonresident case was reported in Ketchikan in the visitor industry.
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,395 and the total number of nonresident cases to 918. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 42 Alaska residents, 20 are male and 22 are female. Four are under the age of 10; three are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; five are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 246 hospitalizations and 44 deaths with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 42 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,193 (Alaska residents).
A total of 407,124 tests have been conducted, with 12,506 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.11%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 14 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov