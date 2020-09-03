Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 2, 2020

DHSS today announced 69 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 68 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (30), Fairbanks (19), Palmer (4), North Pole (3), Kenai (2), Soldotna (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Borough, Eagle River, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Juneau, Wasilla and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.
One nonresident case was reported in Ketchikan with a purpose still under investigation.
One duplicate resident case was removed, two resident cases were corrected to nonresident, one resident case from July was added and four nonresident fishing industry cases from July were added. These adjustments bring the total number of Alaska resident cases to 5,364 and the total number of nonresident cases to 869. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 68 Alaska residents, 38 are male and 29 are female and one is unknown at this time. Three are aged 10-19; 18 are aged 20-29; 14 are aged 30-39; 13 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59 and seven are aged 60-69.
There have been a total of 225 hospitalizations and 39 deaths with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 46 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,085 (Alaska residents).
A total of 376,884 tests have been conducted, with 12,317 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.96%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 1 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.