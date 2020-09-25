Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 24, 2020

DHSS today announced one death and 142 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 130 are residents in 21 communities: Anchorage (67), Utqiaġvik (15), Fairbanks (8), Juneau (8), Bethel Census Area (5), Nome Census Area (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), North Pole (3), Wasilla (3), Eagle River (2), and one each in Bethel, Chugiak, Denali Borough, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai, North Slope Borough, Palmer, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward and Sitka.
Twelve new nonresident cases were reported:
Two resident cases have been removed from the data dashboard through data verification processes. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,132 and the total number of nonresident cases to 949. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 130 Alaska residents, 78 are male and 50 are female and two are unknown. Twelve are under the age of 10; twelve are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 14 are aged 40-49; 24 are aged 50-59; 14 are aged 60-69; eight are aged 70-79; and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 275 hospitalizations and 46 deaths with five new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male in his 50s from the Fairbanks area. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and family.
Data for patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19 will be available September 25. Please see the September 23 case count summary for an explanation of changes being made to the hospital dashboard. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,567.
A total of 438,368 tests have been conducted, with 12,486 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.09%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 23 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov