Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 27, 2020

DHSS today announced four deaths and 113 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 111 are residents in 22 communities: Anchorage (55), Fairbanks (23), North Pole (5), Wasilla (5), Eagle River (4), Nome Census Area (3) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel, Bethel Census Area, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula, Chugiak, Dillingham Census Area, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Hooper Bay, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, Seward, Sitka, Tok, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Two new nonresident cases were reported:
Three resident cases have been added from the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,481 and the total number of nonresident cases to 950. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 111 Alaska residents, 52 are male and 59 are female. Seven are under the age of 10; 12 are aged 10-19; 31 are aged 20-29; 21 are aged 30-39; 17 are aged 40-49; 13 are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 283 hospitalizations and 56 deaths, with four new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died. Three of the deaths occurred recently:
One death was identified during the CDC’s standard death certificate review:
Data for patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19 are temporarily unavailable. Please see the September 23 case count summary for an explanation of changes being made to the hospital dashboard. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 3,173.
A total of 442,869 tests have been conducted, with 9,024 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.43%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 26 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov