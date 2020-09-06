Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 5, 2020

DHSS today announced two new deaths and 99 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 96 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (54), Fairbanks (16), Utqiaġvik (5), Wasilla (4), Juneau (3), North Pole (3), Big Lake (2), Eagle River (2), Palmer (2) and one each in Chugiak, Houston, Kenai, Northwest Arctic Borough and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Three resident cases were deleted due to a duplicate case and two errors from a lab; two new nonresident cases from July were added through data verification. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 5,679 and the total number of nonresident cases to 888. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 96 Alaska residents, 56 are male and 40 are female. One is under 10; six are aged 10-19; 30 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 11 are aged 40-49; 12 are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; and two are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 232 hospitalizations and 42 deaths with no new hospitalizations and two new deaths reported yesterday. One person who died was a male Eagle River resident aged 80 or older with underlying health conditions. The other person person who died was a female Fairbanks resident aged 80 or older with underlying health conditions. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.
There are currently 31 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 36 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,119 (Alaska residents).
A total of 385,002 tests have been conducted, with 9,604 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.85%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and include both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.