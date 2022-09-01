Alaska COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 31, 2022





Reporting data for August 24-30, 2022

OVERVIEW – 1,988 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 80 hospitalizations | 28.3% of Alaskans boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 1,988 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,208 were residents of:

1 – Aleutians East Borough



1 – Anchor Point



342 – Anchorage



22 – Bethel



88 – Bethel Census Area (13 communities)



2 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined



7 – Chugiak



11 – Copper River Census Area (3 communities)



1 – Cordova



2 – Craig



5 – Delta Junction



1 – Denali Borough



2 – Dillingham



9 – Dillingham Census Area (2 communities)



35 – Eagle River



1 – Ester



141 – Fairbanks



1 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



1 – Fritz Creek



37 – Greater Palmer area



92 – Greater Wasilla area



9 – Haines



14 – Homer



11 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



5 – Hooper Bay



7 – Houston/Big Lake area



66 – Juneau



27 – Kenai



6 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 communities)



2 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South



9 – Ketchikan



3 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough



16 – Kodiak



4 – Kotzebue



13 – Kusilvak Census Area (4 communities)



7 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough



2 – Metlakatla



3 – Nikiski



11 – Nome



34 – Nome Census Area (8 communities)



18 – North Pole



6 – North Slope Borough



4 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)



2 – Petersburg



2 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area



5 – Seward



11 – Sitka



2 – Skagway



31 – Soldotna



1 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area



8 – Sterling



2 – Sutton-Alpine



7 – Tok



7 – Utqiaġvik



5 – Valdez



4 – Willow



11 – Wrangell



9 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6 communities)



22 – Residence under investigation



780 nonresident cases were identified in:

49 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



57 – Denali Borough: 48 purpose tourism, 9 purpose under investigation



44 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



2 – Greater Palmer area: purpose under investigation



2 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation

4 – Haines: 2 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation



3 – Homer: purpose under investigation

2 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: purpose under investigation



15 – Juneau: purpose under investigation



16 – Kenai: purpose tourism

7 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North: purpose under investigation



1 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South: purpose under investigation



14 – Kenai Peninsula Borough (unspecified): purpose under investigation

2 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation

3 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



1 – Nome: purpose under investigation



1 – Prudhoe Bay: purpose under investigation



2 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: purpose under investigation



1 – Seward: purpose under investigation

2 – Sitka: purpose under investigation

7 – Skagway: purpose tourism



2 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

2 – Unalaska: purpose under investigation

2 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

484 – At sea: 2 purpose seafood, 25 purpose under investigation, 458 purpose tourism



55 – Location under investigation



82 nonresident cases were subtracted from the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 279,888 and the total number of nonresident cases to 21,342.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

68% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.3% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are age 5 years or older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 44%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.9%



Y-K Delta Region: 33.2%



Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.5%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.6%



Southwest Region: 30.1%



Northwest Region: 29.4%



Other Interior Region: 27.8%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.4%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.3%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.7%



HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,304 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 80 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. 5 of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.1%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 165.73. For boroughs and census areas: 5 areas are at >400 cases, 4 areas are at 200-399 cases, 11 areas are at 100-199 cases, 6 areas are at 50-99 cases and 2 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



