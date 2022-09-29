Alaska COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – September 28, 2022





Reporting data for September 21-27, 2022

OVERVIEW – 800 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 34 hospitalizations | 28.3% of Alaskans boosted

UPDATE – This is the final COVID-19 Data Summary

Because similar information is shared through the COVID & Flu Update that is produced weekly, the Alaska Department of Health (DOH) is discontinuing the COVID-19 Data Summary that was emailed to subscribers and posted Wednesdays on social media. This will be the final summary.

DOH will continue to produce the weekly COVID & Flu Update on Fridays: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/covidandflu.aspx. Subscribers of the COVID-19 Data Summary are encouraged to subscribe to the COVID & Flu Update for the latest data and information on COVID-19 in Alaska. Subscribe here: public.govdelivery.com/accounts/AKDHSS/subscriber/qualify.

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov.

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov. For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 800 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

546 were residents of:

3 – Aleutians East Borough (2 communities)

1 – Anchor Point

139 – Anchorage

6 – Bethel

16 – Bethel Census Area (8 communities)

1 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined

4 – Chugiak

3 – Delta Junction

2 – Dillingham

1 – Dillingham Census Area

19 – Eagle River

1 – Ester

57 – Fairbanks

1 – Fritz Creek

1 – Girdwood

23 – Greater Palmer area

41 – Greater Wasilla area

3 – Haines

15 – Homer

2 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (2 communities)

1 – Hooper Bay

3 – Houston/Big Lake area

55 – Juneau

8 – Kenai

4 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 communities)

1 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South

8 – Ketchikan

16 – Kodiak

1 – Kodiak Island Borough

4 – Kotzebue

5 – Kusilvak Census Area

1 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough

1 – Metlakatla

3 – Nikiski

5 – Nome

13 – Nome Census Area (5 communities)

4 – North Pole

2 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)

7 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)

3 – Petersburg

1 – Prince of Wales-Hyder

10 – Sitka

4 – Skagway

12 – Soldotna

2 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2 communities)

3 – Sterling

1 – Sutton-Alpine

12 – Utqiaġvik

1 – Valdez

8 – Willow

2 – Wrangell

6 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4 communities)

254 nonresident cases were identified in:

12 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation

2 – Denali Borough: 1 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

11 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation

5 – Greater Palmer area: purpose under investigation

3 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation

2 – Homer: purpose under investigation

7 – Juneau: 3 purpose tourism, 4 under investigation

3 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation

3 – North Slope Borough: purpose oil

3 – Seward: purpose under investigation

1 – Sitka: purpose under investigation

5 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

196 – At sea: 193 purpose tourism, 3 purpose under investigation

1 – Location and purpose under investigation

7 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 282,925 and the total number of nonresident cases to 23,131.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.





68.1% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.3% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are ages 5 years and older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 44%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.9%

Y-K Delta Region: 33.2%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.6%

Southwest Region: 30.2%

Northwest Region: 29.6%

Other Interior Region: 27.8%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.8%

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,329 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.7%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 74.91. For boroughs and census areas: no areas are at >400 cases, 1 area is at 200-399 cases, 10 areas are at 100-199 cases, 11 areas are at 50-99 cases and 6 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



