Alaska COVID and Flu Update





The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update has been updated with data from the week of April 2 – April 9, 2023 and can be viewed here.

COVID:

COVID-19 transmission continues to occur in many communities across Alaska. There is not a clear overall statewide trend. Most COVID-19 in Alaska at this time is caused by viruses belonging to either the XBB.1.5 lineage or to BQ lineages.

Influenza:

The amount of influenza reported last week was higher than the prior week. Overall, influenza activity is much lower than the peak observed in December 2022 and weekly case counts have been relatively stable over the past month. Most influenza circulating in Alaska is influenza type A.

Information and Resources:

For the most up-to-date case information, see the Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub. All dashboard data are updated weekly by the end of the day on Tuesdays (except holidays).



